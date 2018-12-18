Alleged arsonist, 30-year-old Lance P. St. Arnault, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree and second-degree arson in Franklin County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Mental health issues were the root cause of two arsons here, one on Clyde Allen Drive, the other on Ewell Court, the afternoon of Dec. 14.

The alleged arsonist, 30-year-old Lance P. St. Arnault, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree and second-degree arson in Franklin County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

Judge Greg Rainville ordered St. Arnault held pending the results of a competency and sanity evaluation, which Rainville also ordered yesterday.

According to multiple court affidavits, St. Arnault suffers from mental health issues for which he takes medication — which he stopped taking prior to the arson. A witness said St. Arnault told her he felt the medication repressed his emotions.

The same witness, whose apartment St. Arnault destroyed in this arson, also said St. Arnault expressed suicidal thoughts immediately prior to the arson, and that he tried setting a basket of her clothing on fire with a butane torch. When she told St. Arnault there were families on either side of the apartment, he told her he didn’t care who he took with him, according to statements contained within a court affidavit.

St. Arnault was ultimately not harmed. The only life he took was the witness’s cat.

St. Arnault fled after setting the fire to the witness’s Clyde Allen Drive apartment. A neighbor reported seeing him take off in the direction of Fairfax Road, armed with a bow, arrows and knives.

St. Albans police began an active search for St. Arnault. They found him in a 10-foot tall, wooden backyard playhouse, initiating a bizarre confrontation in which St. Arnault attempted to thwart his own arrest and then gave up.

