ST. ALBANS – Melanie Ann (Brown) McGovern, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after a long struggle with lung cancer. She was born in Montpelier on October 25, 1943, the daughter of Robert Holmes Brown of St. Albans and Marguerite Laura MacAulay of Barre. She grew up in St. Albans and married Messenger Street next-door neighbor of many years, Michael L. McGovern on August 18, 1969 and settled at the house just down the same street.

Melanie graduated from the New Hampshire School of Nursing in 1964 as a psychiatric nurse and became a clinical nursing instructor at that school in 1965, while being heavily involved in the research of biochemical causes of schizophrenia. In 1967 she was an initial member of the Franklin County-Grand Isle Mental Health Service. Over the years, she became the surgical charge nurse at St. Albans Hospital, was an intake and evaluation counselor at Howard Mental Health, was an RN at both IBM Employee Health and UVM Medical Center Employee Health and worked at Verdelle Village as a charge nurse. In 1978, she graduated from Trinity College with a degree in Social Work and became the school nurse in Sheldon in 1986, a post she held for many years, attaining a degree in teaching in 1999. In 1997 she became nationally-certified as a school nurse as awarded by the National Board of Certified School Nurses.

Melanie was active as chair of the Deacons and Christian Education Board of the First Congregational Church in St. Albans for many years. She was also a member of the Champlain Chorus in the 70-80s and a choral octet that blazed the country for years. Beyond that, she was a champion of the love that holds a family together, giving of herself in a way that often-brought family and friends together in unanticipated ways. Mel possessed an awe-inspiring drive to overcome many physical barriers that were presented by MS to bring her personal hopes and dreams to reality. In short, she was an amazing person of great emotional strength who brought inspiration to all who knew her.

Melanie is survived by her husband, Michael of St. Albans, her daughter, Amy of Johnson, her sister, Gale and brother-in-law, Charles Sumner of Los Lunas, N.M., her brother, Dale Brown of Essex Junction and his daughter, Lauren Brown of Glasgow, Scotland, Rusty and Judi (Sumner) Hayes of Monument, Colo., Todd and Kelly (Sumner) Johnson of San Diego, Calif., Tom and Jennifer (Sumner) Brownhill of Denver, Colo., Charles Sumner, Jr of San Francisco, Calif., Paul and Nancy (McGovern) L’Ecuyer, Steve and Paula L’Ecuyer, Georgie and Lynn (L’Ecuyer) Braceras, all of Essex Junction, David and Amy L’Ecuyer of Queen Creek, Ariz. and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank our friends and relatives for the overwhelming love and support they have shown. We would also like to thank Franklin County Home Health for the many fine services that they have provided over the past several months.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Gary O’Gorman at the First Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, St. Albans on Tuesday, May 14, at 1 p.m. Private interment will be in St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Friends may send contributions to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

