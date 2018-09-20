ST. ALBANS — Mixed feelings continue to swirl around the county two and a half months into the big transition at Age Well, Vermont’s largest Meals on Wheels provider.

In July, Age Well entered into a partnership with the Rutland-based Lindley Food Service, which became the sole vendor for meals delivered in the area. In the past Age Well, which provides meals in Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Addison counties, would utilize 14 vendors spread across the state.

The shift to Lindley, according to Age Well’s Director of Nutritional Services, Chris Moldovan, was to utilize a vendor at a central Vermont location, while standardizing the quality of food in all four counties, making sure all types of diets could be honored and served. Part of this change included a transition from hot meals to chilled meals, which Age Well previously said would help ensure food safety, while meeting the dietary, religious and cultural needs of all those served.

In Franklin County, the biggest concerns surrounding this shift remain not over changes to food quality, but over a loss of community participation and support. These issues dominated the conversation at the Sept. 17 meeting of the Franklin and Grand Isle Hunger Council.

Robin Way, the executive director of Champlain Islanders Developing Essential Resources (C.I.D.E.R.), said he could have spent the rest of the afternoon talking about the complaints he’s heard around Alburgh and the rest of the Islands. C.I.D.E.R. was a previous vendor of Meals on Wheels, but when the shift took place the organization developed their own program, continuing to provide hot meals through a service called Neighbor Meals. The meals, produced by their own local volunteers, are delivered to the five towns of Grand Isle County, twice a week instead of five days a week, with funding coming from the United Way.

“A number of our home delivery meal recipients have chosen not to get their meals [from Age Well] any longer, for a number of reasons, but one of them being that the quality of the food was not particularly good,” Way said.

“It would take a significant decline in the quality of food to actually refuse it, but a decline in the quality of food coupled with a loss in the connection to the community that was available through one on one contact with a familiar person,” Robert Ostermeyer, Director of Franklin/Grand Isle Community Action responded, citing this as a possible reason for the decline.

Though Age Well said before the transition that they were working with vendors to see if they’d be willing to continue volunteering their services for deliveries, many organizations around both counties say they’ve seen numbers continue to decline.

