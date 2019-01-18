Ricky Klein, the meadmaker at Groennfell Meadery, in his Colchester brewery. Pending the resolution of an ongoing government shutdown, the meadery is set to move to the St. Albans Town Industrial Park.

ST. ALBANS – Should the winds of national politics align and the government shutdown end, the St. Albans Industrial Park could welcome a new meadery in the coming months.

Colchester’s Groennfell Meadery, which produces mead under both its Nordic namesake and as Havoc Mead, purchased a building in the town’s industrial park to serve as its production hub in what would be a permanent move .

Their Colchester meadery, currently nestled into a warehouse behind Costco, was originally set to close in February before the federal government’s shutdown disrupted owners Ricky and Kelly Klein’s plans.

The move hinges on several applications sent to several federal agencies: the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau – frequently shorthanded as the Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) – the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) and Federal Business Administration (FBA). The latter is providing a small-business loan, and the production of alcohol at a new facility requires permits from both TTB and USDA.

All three have been deemed non-essential during the ongoing government shutdown, stripped to skeleton crews for performing only the agencies’ most essential functions, leaving standard permitting applications – and business plans – for people like the Kleins in limbo.

For the Kleins, the situation has meant delaying both their move to St. Albans and whatever other plans they may have had, like a “mobile mead hall” or even a new mead hall, where they could serve their arsenal of meads brewed in the industrial park alongside the locally-sourced, Viking-inspired fares Groennfell currently serves at their Colchester front.

Their timelines, which originally saw the meadery close its Colchester doors in February and begin brewing again in St. Albans later in spring, have been upended by the shutdown.

Read the full story in this weekend’s Messenger. Click here to subscribe.