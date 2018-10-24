Norm McAllister in Franklin County Superior Court. File photo.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Former Sen. Norm McAllister was back in court Tuesday afternoon. This time, it was the Franklin County Civil Court, on the other side of Taylor Park.

But this civil case relies heavily on the outcome of the State’s criminal case against McAllister, which a jury tried in July 2017. That jury found McAllister not guilty of a misdemeanor “prohibited acts” charge and felony sexual assault, but guilty of a separate prohibited acts charge, stating that the former senator arranged to use the case’s lead complainant as a prostitute.

That same complainant filed this civil case against McAllister, in which she alleges the same incidents as the criminal case, corresponding to nine counts of civil violations: sexual harassment in hiring, sexual harassment in the workplace, unfair housing practices by requiring sex for housing, abuse of authority and power along with misuse of a public office, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional harm, negligent infliction of emotional harm and breach of warranty of habitability. The complainant is seeking court costs, attorneys’ fees and compensatory and punitive damages.

The civil case is not new. The complainant filed the case in early 2016. The case has been stayed since then — that is, postponed — pending the outcome of the State’s criminal case against McAllister. That case may not be over: McAllister’s attorney, Bob Katims, filed an appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court, looking to overturn McAllister’s lone conviction. If the Supreme Court rules in McAllister’s favor, it could mean a new trial.

McAllister is representing himself in this civil case. He told Judge Robert Mello yesterday that he can’t afford another lawyer.

McAllister said he feels the civil case should remain stayed until the Vermont Supreme Court rules on Katims’ appeal.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Evan Barquist, argued the case should move forward. Barquist said McAllister waived his right to avoid self-incrimination by testifying during his criminal trial. Barquist said, “He can’t unwaive them now.”

