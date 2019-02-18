ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith had just completed one hour’s conversation in a local coffee bar when he spoke with the Messenger.

His prior guest had just left. Smith stayed at a round table near the door.

“Step into my office,” Smith said.

He wasn’t referring to that table, of course. The Mayor’s office is anywhere someone wants to have a conversation. And as he nears the end of his first year in office, Smith has concluded conversations are the Mayor’s central job.

“A lot of it is public relations,” Smith said.

Sometimes that’s speaking engagements, like this past Saturday at the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery’s annual meeting, or on forthcoming holidays — Smith named Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Or it could be Smith explaining the city’s government structure to the local Cub Scouts.

But more times, it’s connecting the dots between community members and their government.

Smith shared two examples. The first was a woman who requested a street sign for Thorpe Avenue, so care providers could find her mother’s residence. Smith passed her request on to Marty Manahan, the city’s interim public works director, who made it happen.

The second was complaints that snow banks on Lower Welden Street, near the police station, were too high, obscuring drivers’ view. Smith passed that on, and public works took care of it.

Smith doesn’t just wait for people to come to him. Our Mayor is not above standing in the streets, seeking out passerby opinions.

“One of the things I do is, during the summer, I’ll stop people in the street, and ask them where they’re from,” Smith said.

“They sort of get stand-offish, and then I… then I throw in the punchline that I’m the Mayor.

“‘Oh, you’re the Mayor!’ And then the reception is totally different, and we talk for fifteen minutes [about] what brings you here — and to a person, the compliments have been unending.”

The compliments do extend beyond city limits. Smith cited compliments regarding Burton Island, Swanton and Enosburgh as well as the city’s regular summer farmers markets in Taylor Park.

And Smith seems to see marketing Franklin County, as a whole, as a piece of his job as the Mayor, not to mention his job as executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corp.

“We pitch it all the time,” Smith said. “Look at Montgomery. Montgomery’s got a lot of good initiatives going on. Enosburgh is going gangbusters.”

Then there’s Swanton, Smith said, where downtown redevelopment comes with the village’s forthcoming Veterans Memorial Ace Hardware, as well as the 18,000-square-foot warehouse developer David Fosgate constructed last year.

