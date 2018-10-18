SHELDON – Maurice A. Messier, age 82, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 with his beloved dog Mia by his side at his home in Sheldon

He was born Feb. 4, 1936 in East Franklin to the late Jerry and Alicia (Chalifoux) Messier.

Maurice was the definition of a farmer. He worked long hours on his land, raising calves and heifers for many years. He also enjoyed maple sugaring, and making maple candy to sell. In 2007 he retired from farming.

He is survived by his children, Laurence Messier and his wife Qiong of Reno, Nev., and Lisa Messier and her significant other Eric Czado of Essex; three grandchildren, Marin, Lorelei and Quinton; wife, Mary Jane Messier; and his brother, James Messier and his significant other Muriel Girard of St. Albans. Besides his parents, Maurice was predeceased by his first wife, Geraldine (Paquette) Messier.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Maurice’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.