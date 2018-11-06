SWANTON – Maurice G. Boulerice, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. He was affectionately known as “Mo” or “Chef Mo”. He was a kind and caring soul. Everyone who knew him loved him.

Mo was born on Jan. 15, 1963 to Arthur and the late Marguerite (Riendeau) Boulerice. He grew up in Swanton on the family dairy farm. He was one of seven siblings. Besides staying busy working on the farm, Mo enjoyed playing hockey and skating. His love of music and singing brought much joy to audiences of the MVU School Musicals, as well as Johnson State College Theater. In his high school years, his singing voice gained him acceptance into All State Music Festival as well as the All New England Music Festival. For many Years, he was an active participant in the local Cardiac Capers. His first out of town job was at Camp Downer in Sharon, Vermont. He enjoyed working there as a counselor. MO found his niche when he attended New England Culinary School in Essex, where he attained his Culinary Chef Degree. For several years, Mo worked as an Executive Chef at the Tyler Place Family Resort in Highgate Springs. He also shared his love of cooking and culinary skills in Hawaii during the winter months. In recent years MO lovingly, prepared meals and cared for his Mom. His contributions to family dinners will be sorely missed. He was an excellent cook. Mo had a zest for life. He had a kind, gentle and caring personality. He was proud to be “Uncle Mo”. Besides cooking for a crowd, his favorite joy in life was camping. Whether it was remote camping and kayaking, or camping with family, he was loved by all. Mo really enjoyed gardening, taking photographs and nature. He loved animals of all kinds as well.

Mo leaves behind his father, Arthur G. Boulerice, of Swanton. He also leaves behind his six siblings that will miss him terribly: Monique (Alan) Smith, Normand Boulerice, Muriel (Alex) Gutierrez, Louise (Michael) Ticehurst, Lise (Keith) Smith, Allen (Greta)Boulerice. Nieces and Nephews: Jonathan, Gabrielle, and Rose (Jeff) Miles, Shawn (Meranda Farr) Dumas, Hannah (Jason) LaFlam and Maxwell Boulerice. He also leaves behind several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Great Nieces and Nephews. Mo was predeceased by his Mother, Marguerite Boulerice in 2014 and his lifetime partner, Robert Normandin in 2015.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018 at the Church of the Rock, 1019 Fairfax Road, St. Albans. Visitation will be held from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. with a funeral immediately following at 1:30 p.m.

Many thanks to Missisquoi Valley Rescue and St. Albans Health & Rehab for their kindness and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Swanton, VT 05488.

