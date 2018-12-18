ST. ALBANS- Mrs. Maureen A. Jennette, age 66, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Friday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2018, at the McClure-Miller Respite House, following a lengthy illness. Maureen was born in Jamaica Queens, N.Y., on June 19, 1952, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Byrnes) Gibbons. She married the love of her life, Stephen Jennette, on April 15, 1972, in Georgetown, Conn. Maureen worked for many years as a para-educator at Bellows Free Academy, and as a Real Estate Agent for Lang Realty. She will be fondly remembered for her inimitable sense of humor, her expressive paintings, her love of German Shepherd dogs, and most importantly her fierce devotion to her family as loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Maureen is survived by her husband Stephen Jennette of St. Albans, her children Meg Amplement of Orchard Park, N.Y., Michael Jennette and his wife Marie of St. Albans, and Christopher Jennette and his wife Linnea Duckworth of Chicago, Ill., her grandchildren, Grady, Riley, Megan, Marinn, Kieran and George, and her German Shepherd fur kids.

A Funeral of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main Street. The family will receive condolences from 4:00 PM until the time of the funeral. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Lane, Suite 101, Williston, Vt. 05495. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.