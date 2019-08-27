SHELDON SPRINGS – Matthew J. Cantell- Tipper, age 23, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in St. Albans.

He was born in St. Albans on April 27, 1996, the son of Ted Cantell and Becky Tipper.

Matt grew up in Sheldon and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 2014. While in high school, he served as President for the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization and participated in the EFHS chorus and drama productions.

As a young child, Matt spent countless hours riding with his father while trucking and farming, which sparked his own passion for being behind the wheel. He worked for various farms in Franklin County and was most recently employed by Machia’s farm in Sheldon. Matt loved to help others and served as a volunteer firefighter and first responder for many local towns. Matt Cherished his time spent with his Papa and Uncle Howie on the farm sugaring and hunting every year. Most of all, Matt took pleasure in spending time with his family and friends and had an unmatched charm. He loved being around people, and people loved being around him.

He is survived by his son, Liam Cantell-Tipper of Sheldon Springs; his parents, Ted Cantell and Becky Tipper of Sheldon Springs; grandparents, Deborah Tipper of Berkshire, John and Patricia Boyce of Richford, and Alfred and Sue Reed of Sheldon; siblings, Alexys Tipper, Dalton Cantell-Tipper, Ashley Holbrook, Clayton Boyce, and Carson Boyce; nieces and nephews, Paityn, Corbin, and Carter; aunts and uncles, Chelsea Tipper of Berkshire, Debbie Thrush and her significant other Louie Badger of St. Albans, and Richard and his wife Joan Cantell of North Carolina; and cousins David and Hannah of Berkshire, and Josh Thrush and Haydie of Illinois. Matt was predeceased by his grandparents, Michael and Judy Cantell, and James Tipper; and his uncle, Howard “Howie” Tipper.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home.

For those who wish, contributions in Matt’s memory may be made to the EFHS FFA Organization, C/O Cold Hollow Career Center, P.O. Box 530, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 and/or the Sheldon Volunteer Fire Department, 479 Mill Street, Sheldon Springs, VT 05483.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com