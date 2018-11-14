LAKE MARY, Fla.- On Tuesday, Oct. 30, MaryEllen LallyPinette (“Mimi” or “Mel,” to her loved ones) peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family in Lake Mary, Florida. MaryEllen had undergone several treatments for cancer over the course of the past year and still managed to bring light, love, and laughter to those lucky enough to be around her- even during the difficult times.

Born in Rockville Center, N.Y. in 1954, she was the fourth of eight children of William F Lally Jr. and Margaret Mary Lally (Fay). In 1972, she graduated from Mt. Anthony Union High School in Bennington, Vt., began attending Johnson State College in 1973, and triumphantly returned to finish her BA degree in 1994. MaryEllen married Mark Pinette of Bennington, Vt. in 1980, building a beautiful life and family together while taking on adventures everywhere. Starting from Chicago, Ill., to Derry, N.H., Bakersfield, Vt., Roswell, Ga., and most recently moving to Loudonville, N.Y. in 2004. Her proudest accomplishments were the daughters she raised with Mark, and through whom her independent spirit and beliefs regarding the importance of being educated, ambitious, strong, compassionate, and generous will continue.

MaryEllen was an extraordinary woman, daughter, mother, wife, sister, friend, teacher, mentor, pal, and confidante. She was not only whip smart, warm, and welcoming with a great sense of humor, but a fierce and tireless advocate for those she loved. As a dear family friend put it – there was just something about her that instantly made it clear that she had space in her heart for you, and would immediately cause you to have that same space in your heart for her.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years Mark Pinette; daughters Kaitlin Pinette and Emma Pinette, daughter in law Julie McKenna Pinette, and a grandson William (“Liam”) Henry Pinette all of Lake Mary, Florida, as well as a very special ‘daughter’ Arianna McDuffie of Albany, N.Y. She is also survived by three sisters: Monica Myers (Ron) of Frederick, Md., Maria Clark (John) of Valatie, N.Y., and Casey Morris of Rexford N.Y.; two brothers: Christopher Lally of Albany, N.Y. and Sean Lally of Kinderhook, N.Y.; nephews: Nicholas Lally, Michael Lally, and Benjamin Morris; and nieces, Dylan deKervor, Hannah Lally, Margaret Clark, and Regina Clark.

She was predeceased by her parents “Bill” and “Baba”, brother William (“Billy”) F. Lally III, sister Siobhan Alwin, brother in law William (“Bill”) Morris, and nephew Tony Barney.

MaryEllen was a mother figure to many and is also survived by an extended family of “kids” who have been able to share in the unconditional warmth, joy, and support of her love and the wisdom of her guidance during their lives. Thank you for being a friend.

A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 16 at The Desmond Hotel in Albany, N.Y., followed by a reception. If you are planning to attend services, please RSVP no later than Nov. 26 to lallypinettefamily@gmail.com , or by phone to a member of the family.

In accordance with MaryEllen’s wishes, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mark Pinette for the creation of an educational trust for the benefit of Arianna McDuffie.