WINOOSKI/GEORGIA – Visiting hours for Mary Simone Frechette, 96, who passed away peacefully April 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Providence in Winooski, will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday April 10 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton.

