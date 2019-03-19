SWANTON – Mary L. Bigelow, “Sis”, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the UVM Med Center, Burlington.

She was born in Swanton on July 20, 1945 to the late Frank Jr. and Eldora (Hakey) Williams.

Mary graduated from Swanton High School, married the late Marshall L. Bigelow and raised four children. She was known as a “road runner” and a gypsy. Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 65, the 8 & 40 and the Church of the Nativity. She loved to play bingo, looked forward to the Black Friday trips, the annual strawberry daiquiri, the Portland Head Light, trips to the casino, red Tootsie Pops, Cardinals, loved her nails and was proud of her Abenaki heritage. The grand girls’ getaways will never be the same without her. Mary loved working as a cashier at Price Chopper, as she knew everyone. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Mary is survived by her children, Pamela Bard and her husband, Randy of Fairfield, Heather Snider of Richford, Kevin Bigelow and his wife, Michaele of Swanton, Stacey Bigelow-LaPointe and her husband, Bruce of Rouses Point; brother, Daniel Williams and his wife, Evie of St. Albans; sister, Ann St. Francis of Swanton; grandchildren, Damian Bigelow, Randy Bard II, “Courtney”, Brittany Weston, Oliver Bard, Shelly Cline, Kevin Bigelow Jr., Victor Snider, Elizabeth and Sophie Bigelow, Elizabeth Snider, Landon Bigelow, “Ella and Stevie Rae”; five great grandchildren, especially Abigail and Alleah Bigelow; her beloved dog, Duke; and several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Marshall, brother, Patrick, brother-in-law, Eli St. Francis, and her beloved dog, Flash.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

Visitation will be held on Friday at Kidder Memorial Home from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Mary’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association, 110 Main Street, Suite 203, Burlington, VT 05401 and American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.