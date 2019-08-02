ST. ALBANS – Mary E. (Bero) St. Arnault, age 68, passed away Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center. Mary was born in St. Albans, July 18, 1951, daughter of the late Robert A. and Irene (Bowen) Bero.

She worked for Oryza, a contractor for immigration, for 25 years. She was also a pharmacy technician with Rite Aid here in St. Albans, was an after-hours Family Restraint Orders Officer for the Franklin County Court, and also worked for a small investigation firm in Champlain, N.Y.

Mary is survived by her son Travis St. Arnault and his wife Marcia of Highgate, a granddaughter Heather, two adopted children Tabitha St. Arnault of Florida, and Lance St. Arnault of St. Albans, a brother Larry Bero of Johnstown, N.Y, and a sister Shirley Sweeny of Richford, a special sister Lynn Savage of Swanton, along with several nieces nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son Jason St. Arnault whom she is now reunited with, along with her brothers Richard and Raymond Bero.

Mary had too many friends to count, but her very special friend was Oreo “Roo Roo”, her Boston Terrier. They were inseparable. In her free time she enjoyed lawn sales, shopping, going out to eat with friends, going for long rides just to check out the scenery – always with Oreo right next to her. She was a car buff, and really enjoyed her 39 Oldsmobile and her Jaguar. She also enjoyed lighthouses and was looking forward to returning to work.

Mary was also a foster parent for decades and helped dozens of kids have a better life. She was at her happiest when there was a full house and lots of mouths to feed.

At Mary’s request, there will be no public funeral services. She will be laid to rest at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery near her beloved Jason and her family.

Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Franklin County Animal Rescue 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Mary can be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.