ENOSBURG FALLS – Mary E. Larose, age 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 29, 1950 in St. Albans to Rita (Giroux) Larose and the late Albert Larose.

Mary attended elementary school in Berkshire, Enosburg, and Montgomery. At the age of eight she was diagnosed with a brain tumor which left her legally blind. She then went on to attend the Perkins School for the Blind and the New York Institute for the Education of the Blind. Despite her disability, Mary lived an independent life to the fullest of her ability. She enjoyed her many years with Care Partners, was a member of the St. Albans PALS Group for the Blind and a devout member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Mary was very talented and found happiness in many things including, knitting, crocheting, completing puzzles, making her signature peanut butter and chocolate fudge, beading and making jewelry, playing cards, games and bingo, telling jokes, making others smile, singing and dancing, horseback riding, giving foot rubs to all, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her cherished nieces and nephews. Mary will be remembered for her ability to bring laughter, and joy to everyone around her.

She is survived by her siblings, Claire Larose-Kaczmarczyk of Richford, Susan and her husband Pierre Dussault of Richford, Larry Larose and his wife Linda of Florida, Jean Jewett and her husband Daniel of Enosburg Falls, Diane Lumbra and her husband Lloyd of Berkshire, Michael Larose of Enosburg Falls, Barbara Hungerford and her husband Thomas of Swanton, Lisa Barnes of Enosburg, Lorraine McAllister and her husband Michael of Berkshire, and Jeannette Larivee and her husband James of St. Albans; her sisters-in-law, Sharon Larose of Enosburg Falls and Karen Larose of Swanton; a special aunt, Anita Mayhew; several aunts and uncles; and many, many nieces and nephews. Besides her father, Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Ronald, Andre and Stephen Larose; and her brother-in-law John Kaczmarczyk.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct.19, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls.

Interment will be Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Care Partners, 34 Franklin Park West, St. Albans, Vermont, 05478 and/or The Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Ave., South Burlington, Vermont, 05403.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com