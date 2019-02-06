SWANTON – Mary Ann (Lafrance) Castonguay, age 100, began her journey into eternity on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Baron) Lafrance. Born on May 11, 1918 in Nashua, N.H She was a communicant of St. Louis de Gonzague church and attended their parochial schools. She married Albert Castonguay in 1938, who predeceased her in 1982.

She will be remembered for her love of family, her devotion and encouragement to the many children she met during her many years of teaching. Peace and tolerance within the family were her main goals in life.

Mary Ann is survived by eight children; Anne Marie Piecuch and her late husband, Frank of Centreville, Del., Louise Mailly of Simsbury, Conn., Thomas Castonguay and wife, Susan of San Diego, Calif., Edna Fogerty of Santa Rosa, Calif., Paul Castonguay and his wife, Diane of Lynn, Mass., Irene Castonguay, and her companion, Roy Rogers of Venise-en-Quebec, Judith Billow and her husband, Thomas of Swanton, Michael Castonguay and his wife, Alanna of Parksville, BC; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mary Ann is predeceased by her parents, and her husband Albert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, Vermont. Interment will follow immediately in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Swanton, Vermont.

For those who wish, contributions in Mary Ann’s memory can be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

