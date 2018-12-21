On Saturday, Martha's Community Kitchen formally opened the doors to its new home in the old Moose Lodge on Lake Street.

ST. ALBANS – Last Saturday, Martha’s Community Kitchen christened its new home with a lunch of beef stew, macaroni salad and a dessert.

It’s an important meal for St. Albans’s 35-year-old soup kitchen.

“It’s the same meal we served on our first day, in 1984,” said Brother Bob Begley, ofs, the Guardian of Martha’s Community Kitchen. “You can look back in our archives and it’s there.”

That same meal was served to soup kitchen’s clients Saturday, opening day for Martha’s Kitchen’s new home at 139 Lake Street, formerly the home of the International Order of Moose.

For those familiar with the kitchen’s former home on Main Street, the change must’ve felt palpable. The dining room appeared less industrial, with appreciable space between tables and lighting dimmed to a household level. The room was open, with a taller ceiling that narrowed as it climbed and a wide window peering from the dining area into the kitchen.

The dining room’s temperature was warm, especially compared to the December weather outside.

From the doorway to the kitchen, cook Cathy Cromack looked out over a full dining room.

“Doesn’t that look so much more comfortable,” she said, an emptied tray in hand. “You probably couldn’t even tell it was a soup kitchen.”

The Main Street location had served the kitchen well, Begley said, but it came with its challenges. The rents were high and the public location made it difficult for some of the soup kitchen’s clientele to feel comfortable attending.

“There they felt uncomfortable,” Begley said. “A lot of them would say that, especially those with mental health issues and seniors. Here they feel really welcome.”

Within days at their new locale, Begley and Cromack both said people they hadn’t seen in years were coming in for meals. There were even some newcomers coming in for meals.

Read more about Martha’s Kitchen’s new home in this weekend’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.