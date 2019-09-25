ST. GEORGE – Marlyne Ann” Spyder” Bashaw, sister and friend of many, passed September 16, 2019, following a battle with melanoma.

Born August 6, 1953, daughter of Yvette (Meilleur) and Ezra Bashaw.

She attended grade schools in Williston and Fairfield. Marlyne graduated from Bellows Free Academy class of 1971 and then from Champlain College in 1973. Career locations included Fonda Container, Howard Bank, Systematics and Mother Nature’s Helper. She retired to enjoy playing golf, volunteering, lunch with friends and joining her sisters and brother on their yearly trips to Florida.

Her parents pre-deceased her, as well as a brother, Jim Bashaw and brother-in-law, Salvatore Clarino.

Survivors include sisters, Louise Clarino and Joann (John) Foran; brother, Richard Bashaw and sister-in-law, Shari Bashaw. She is also survived by nephews, Sal Clarino (Maria Shaw), Mario Clarino, Anthony Clarino (Stephanie), Christopher Clarino (Bethany Merrifield), Taylor Foran (Mariah) and Ezra and Isaac Bashaw and niece, Jenna Lewandowski (Jamie) and great-nephews, Elliot Lewandowski and Salvadore Clarino.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Jim Bashaw Catastrophic Illness Fund, c/o Northwestern Medical Center, Attn: Community Relations Office, 133 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Heartfelt thanks for the excellent care given to our Spyder by her friends, cousins, nurses and golfing buddies during this past year.

A Celebration of Spyder’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Old Foundry at One Federal, corner of Lake and Federal Streets, St. Albans.

Assisting the Bashaw family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.