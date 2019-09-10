MILTON – ROBINSON, Mark L., 78, a resident of Milton, Vt., passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019, at McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

Mark was a prolific inventor with multiple patents and never saw a problem he could not fix. He was loved by family and friends alike.

He will be remembered for his soft-spoken approach and dry, witty sense of humor. He graduated from Brookline, Mass., High School and attended MIT in Cambridge, Mass. He was an accomplished motorcycle enthusiast, marksman, and a strong believer in our Second Amendment rights.

Mark was born in Boston on November 30, 1940, to the late Milton and Charlotte Robinson of Brookline, Mass. Mark had three siblings who preceded him in death: Bessie Ezekiel, Elsa Wasserman, and Ellen Robinson.

Mark is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Linda Robinson, and their children, Adam (Laura and children, Edward and Sara of

Washington, DC), Eli (Lisa and children, Caroline and Charles, of Atlanta), and Jessica Parker (children Jacob, Eben, and Joshua

of Pittsburgh). He is also survived by his sister-in-law Marcia Lenick and her husband Lee and brothers-in-law Louis Kaplan and Fred Ezekiel. He was a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

Mark is survived by his dear friends: Warren Steadman, Bill Wasserman, Tim Therrien, Dave MacFadyen, his Breakfast Buddies and his good friends at the Ethan Allen Firing Range. He was a licensed amateur radio operator extra class, call sign N1MR, a member of ARRL the national association for amateur radio and BARC Burlington (VT) Amateur Radio Club.

He loved his family, offering advice and counsel to children and grandchildren during visits.

The graveside service is Friday, August 30th at 11 a.m. at the New Tifereth Israel of Everett Cemetery in Everett, Mass. (the cemetery is located next to 174 Fuller St., Everett, Mass.).

Donations can be made in Mark’s memory to Chabad of Vermont –

www.chabadvt.org, Tobin Bridge Chabad – www.tobinbridgechabad.com or Angel Flight NE – www.angelflightne.org.