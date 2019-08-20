ST. ALBANS – Marjie B. Lang, a lifelong area resident passed away, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab center with her loving family at her side.

Born in St. Albans on November 9, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Daniel P. and Mildred (Reynolds) Bragg. Marjie was 93 years old.

On December 6, 1952, in the Georgia Plain Baptist Church, she married Arnold Lang, who survives her. She also met Arnold at this same Church at a chicken pot pie supper.

Marjie was a graduate of Vermont Junior College in Montpelier. She then worked as a secretary at the U.S. Immigration Service. She was a faithful parishioner of the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church. Marjie was of strong faith and lived by the golden rule. She was an excellent role model to all.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and long car rides around Vermont but most importantly she enjoyed spending precious time with her family. She was an angel and she has left this earth and gone to heaven to be with the lord to become one of his angels.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Arnold of St. Albans; their 2 sons, Daniel C. Lang and his wife, Betty, of St. Albans and Bradley T. Lang and his wife, Stephanie, of St. Albans, as well as her grandchildren, Danielle Lang Corey and her husband, Gary, of Fairfield with twin great granddaughters on the way in October, Shelby Lang and her companion, Nicholas Hayden of St. Albans, Jennifer Benoit and her husband, Joe, of Highgate and Chelsea Madison and her husband, Ralph, of Bakersfield. Marjie is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Joey, JR, and Josie and sisters-in-law, Eleanor Shepard and Norma Bushey and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marjie was pre-deceased by her brother, Gerald Bragg.

The family would like to send out a big thank you to the Franklin County Rehab for the professional love, care, and compassion given to Marjie during her stay. A special thank you to her great-granddaughter, Jenna Hakey LNA for all of her help and love.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church, Lake Road, St. Albans Bay with the Reverend Dr. James Koo and former Pastor Elizabeth Griffin officiated. Interment will follow in the family lot in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 116, St. Albans Bay, Vermont 05481.

To send the Lang family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.