CHARLESTON, S.C.- Mariette Rheaume, 89, of Charleston, S.C., joined her beloved husband, Roger Marcel Rheaume; parents, Gaspard and Antoinette St. Amand; and brother, Guy St. Amand in eternal rest on Oct. 28, 2018.

She is survived by her two daughters, Catherine Rheaume Neeves of Charleston, S.C. and Susan Rheaume (Richard) Leadem of Charleston, S.C.; her six grandchildren who she adored, Madeline Anne Leadem, Ryan Prescott Neeves, Matthew Francis Leadem, William Conrad Neeves, Eliot Thomas Anthony Leadem, and Anthony Xavier Leadem; sister-in-law Pauline St. Amand of Milford, Mass.; and nieces and nephews, Claire (Carl) Reinmiller of Ocean Springs, Miss., Linda (Bob) Ayotte of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Michael (Maureen) St. Amand of Eufaula, Okla., John (Becky) St. Amand of Milford, Mass., and Alex (Katy) St. Amand of Temple, N.H.

Mariette spent her early years in St. Albans, Vermont where she graduated from Bellows Free Academy and married her classmate Roger. She and Roger embraced everywhere his career would take them, living in Watertown, Conn., New York City, Montreal, Canada, and Greensboro, N.C. before retiring to Hilton Head, SC in 2002 and more recently, Charleston to be close to her daughters. Over the years, she held executive assistant positions at Burlington Industries, Ecole John F. Kennedy, and Disston Inc., but her greatest joy came from being a merry homemaker and doting mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 89 Hasell St., Charleston, SC 29401, with a reception in honor of her life immediately following. A private burial in St. Albans, Vermont will be scheduled for Summer 2019. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Albans Museum, P.O. Box 722, 9 Church Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or online at stamuseum.org. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843)766-1365.