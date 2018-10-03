ENOSBURG FALLS – Marie-Ange Brodeur, age 100, passed away on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at the St. Albans Health & Rehab Center.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1917 in Frelighsburg, Quebec, Canada to the late Joseph and Delia (Piette) Tetreault.

Marie grew up in Quebec, and married Sarto R. Brodeur of Granby, Que. on April 22, 1944. The two moved to the United States in December 1945 and raised their family in Enosburg and West Berkshire. Marie was a homemaker for most of her life, but she also worked as a seamstress at the sewing factory for many years. Marie loved to knit, crochet, sew, and make clothes. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Ladies of Sainte Anne. Marie treasured the time she spent with her family and beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Richard Brodeur of Johnson, Robert Brodeur and his wife Eleanor of Milton, Claude Brodeur and his companion Ruth Way of Berkshire, Henriette Emch of St. Albans, Denise Hoadley-Brown of Berkshire, and Nicole Herron and her husband Gerald of Enosburg; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Madeleine Brodeur and Rita Rainville; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband, Sarto Brodeur; her siblings, Wilfred, Oscar, Mathilda, Alexina, Mederise, and Cecile; her daughter-in-law Pauline Brodeur; and sons-in-law, Paul Hoadley and Hector Brown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi Street, Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery Association or St. John the Baptist Ladies of St. Anne, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

