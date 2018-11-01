ST. ALBANS – Margaret “Peggy” Sullivan Larrow long time St. Albans resident passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, with family by her side.

Born on Feb. 22, 1930, in Bellows Falls, Vt. To the late Hugh W. and Catherine (Ryan) Sullivan.

After schooling in Bellows Falls she went on to graduate from the St. Peters Hospital School of Nursing in Albany, N.Y. Class of 1951 It was during this time while visiting her sister Mary in St. Albans she was introduced to Larry L. Larrow whom she married on -June 21, 1952. After marriage, Peggy continued to work at St. Peters Hospital while Larry finished at Cornell Veterinary school in Ithaca, N.Y. where they welcomed their first two children, Lonnie and Larry. When Larry finished vet school in 1956, Peggy and Larry returned to Vermont, and resided on Maiden Lane before purchasing Champlain Veterinary Clinic in 1957, then Leigh, Lane and Lloyd were added to the family.

When first in St. Albans, Peggy worked at Kerbs Memorial Hospital, she took a break from nursing to raise her children and help with the vet clinic. She returned to nursing when all of her children were in school. On retiring from Northwestern Medical Center, Peggy was a frequent volunteer at local Blood Banks and for NMC Auxiliary. Peggy was a loyal and active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, serving as Catholic Daughter leader, CCD teacher and Bereavement Committee. Peggy was also a cub scout den mother.

Peggy’s greatest enjoyment was her family, whether riding with Larry on his motorcycle, – including a cross country trip, always making sure all family members received a t-shirt from every vacation. All holidays, including the St. Albans Maple Festival and birthdays, were a time for celebrations, which welcomed and included any friends. She attended many of her children’s and grandchildren’s performances and sporting events. She enjoyed spending time with their lifelong friends: The Cioffis, Fredettes, Coons, John Rhodes and many others.

Peggy looked forward to family visits, which included plenty of food and special times around her swimming pools and dining room tables. Peggy loved to swim and continued swimming with the help of her cherished niece, Elizabeth McMahon Boudreau. Those swimming trips included shopping, dinner and lots of laughs. Peggy was an accomplished artist. She loved to knit, sew, paint and try any type of craft. She remained involved in arts and crafts while living at Homestead.

Peggy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 22 years ago. She was known to say, “I have the disease but the disease does not have me”. Peggy was eager to attend Parkinson education programs and use the resources of the Vermont Chapter of American Parkinson Disease Association. She encouraged the family’s annual participation in the VT APDA Walkathon. She was instrumental in establishing the Parkinson Disease education and support group at Homestead.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Lonnie Larrow and her children, Jacob and Emily; Larry D. and Kathy Larrow and their children, Corey and Carlie; Leigh and Tim Hicks and their children, Zachary and Nathan; Lane and Bonny Larrow and their children, Randy and Jennifer, Rex and Lisa and their daughter, Devyn; Michael, and Ryan and his children, Greyson and Amia; Lloyd and Sharlene Larrow and their children, Tyler, Makenna, and Linsey.

Peggy is also survived by her brother, Paul Sullivan and his wife, Jan; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Sullivan and Sarah Sullivan; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Susan Gaylor, Dale and Heather Larow, Gary and Linda Larow, Beth Larow and Fern Sparks as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Larry, Peggy was predeceased by an infant daughter, Nancie; brothers: Hugh and James Sullivan and sisters: Mary Ellen McMahon and her husband, Pete, Catherine Dolson and son-in law, Ray Buskey.

The family would like to thank the staff of Homestead, who helped Peggy make a new home, where she could continue to welcome family and friends and Franklin County Home Health. We would also wish to thank Dr. Hamill and Jean Baker, ARNP for their encouragement and support as Mom learned to live her life to the fullest with Parkinson Disease.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 45 Fairfield St. Private interment will follow in the family lot in Georgia Plain Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peggy’s name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease, Vermont Chapter, c/o Department of Neurology, 1 South Prospect Street – Arnold 2, Burlington, Vermont 05401 – www.apdaparkinson.org/community/vermont or Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 – www.fchha.org.

To send Peggy’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.