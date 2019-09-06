ST. ALBANS – Marc Jackson Reynolds passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born April 4, 1944, in St. Albans, Vt., the son of Jackson and Sylvia (Guay) Reynolds.

He attended Holy Angels grade school and graduated from Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans in 1962. Marc went on to earn his Associates degree at Champlain College, and earned a Bachelors of Business from Husson College in Maine.

Marc earned the title of Director Emeritus by serving as a dedicated employee of Peoples Trust Company for 42 years (1967- 2009), during which time he achieved the status of Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Board Member.

He was a devout steward and communicant of St. Patricks Catholic Church in Fairfield Vermont and an active member in many community organizations.

Marc was predeceased by his father, Jackson Reynolds in 1960 and his mother, and best friend, Sylvia Reynolds in 2011.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Patricia Howrigan Reynolds, his sons Aaron and wife, Shân (Humphreys), Brian and wife, Kelly (Bow), David and wife, Jen (Montagne) and his daughter Sarah Bonnett and husband Jason. Marc is also survived by his adoring grandchildren Josh, Jake, Ella, Owen, Ava, Gianna, Graidy, Zach, Neva, Case, Eliza, Cullen, Brooklynn and Addie Rose. He is also survived by sister, Gay Craig, husband William and two nephews, Jackson and Jesse and families.

Marc was well known in the community as a great conversationalist. He had a kind, generous and humorous personality that everyone loved. He was always willing to help and donated generously in every way possible. He was deeply faithful to his family, his work and the church. He loved his Grandchildren immensely and thoroughly enjoyed attending all their sporting events and activities, often jumping from one event to the next in the same day. Marc will be dearly missed by his family, friends and loved ones. He set a wonderful example for his family and loved ones to follow.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Church Road in Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marc J. Reynolds Memorial Fund, Attn: Aaron Reynolds, c/o Peoples Trust Company, 25 Kingman Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send the Reynolds family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Marc’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.