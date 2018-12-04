Maquam Shore residents Jessica Frost, left, and Anne Gagne, right, bring safety concerns to the St. Albans Town Selectboard Monday night.

ST. ALBANS TOWN — The St. Albans Town selectboard held a quick meeting Monday, finishing their public session work in just an hour. During that time, they took two actions: appointing a new planning commissioner and approving the sale of a fire boat.

The board also discussed safety for pedestrians and cyclists along Maquam Shore Road after a resident came to the board to express concerns.

Anne Gagne told the board she had lived on Maquam Shore for more than 45 years. She regularly walks and bikes along the road. Since the last time the road was paved, “I’ve been holding my breath waiting for the shoulders to be paved.”

Earlier this year, she encountered a farm truck while biking, Gagne said. She moved to the very edge of the road, but her tire went off the road. “I ended up face first in the ditch.”

Accompanying Gagne was Jessica Frost, who also lives on Maquam Shore and advocates for improved pedestrian and cycling access in the town. Frost praised the sense of community in the town, then added, “One of the ways to build community is to make it easy for people to go to one another’s houses.”

But that is a challenge in the town, where most areas score a zero for walkability, said Frost.

On the website WalkScore, which rates the ease and safety for walking and biking, Maquam Shore Road scores a 4 for walkability and Lower Newton Road a 0.

Walking and biking infrastructure can help to attract both tourists and residents, Frost pointed out.

