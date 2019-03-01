A drawing of the proposed connector bridging BFA's two halves by BFA's and Northwest Technical Center's Cassie Bittner. (Courtesy of MRUSD)

ST. ALBANS – On Town Meeting Day, voters across Maple Run’s three member communities will be asked to vote on a bond vote that, if passed, will fund extensive renovations to Bellows Free Academy (BFA) – St. Albans’s 1889 hospital building, safety improvements in its original building and an enclosed walkway and office space bridging BFA’s two disparate buildings.

Maple Run Unified School District is asking voters to approve a bond of $5.72 million to fund the project.

The board is also seeking approval for a $57.3 million budget. The anticipated tax rate is essentially flat, changing less than one cent in Fairfield, St. Albans City and St. Albans Town.

If approved, the bond will raise taxes $15 on a house valued at $200,000 during its first year and spike to $29.80 the second year before gradually decreasing in subsequent years as the bond is paid off.

According to Maple Run’s administration, the proposed improvements – especially a centerpiece connector – were fueled largely by longtime safety concerns for students and staff who travel between the buildings daily.

A study conducted by the New England Association of Schools and College concluded that students might walk between BFA’s two separate buildings as many as seven times a day, putting them at risk for both intense weather and possible intruders.

According to Martha Gagner, the district’s business manager, BFA’s student resource officer (SRO) David French has, in the past, been asked several times to confront someone in the space between both buildings.

Safety concerns have been underscored recently by several high-profile school shootings last year, including the shooting in Parkland, Florida, and a thwarted shooting in Fair Haven.

