Santa Claus will be visiting Franklin County early this year with the help of People's Trust Company. Kids can send their Christmas list through the drive-thru tube and get a red and white candy cane back.
Santa will visit each location at 5-6 p.m on each date listed:
Dec. 7: St. Albans (Kingman Street)
Dec. 9: Swanton
Dec. 14: Enosburg Falls
Dec. 16: Georgia
Dec. 21: St. Albans (Franklin Park West)
For detailed directions check out the map:
