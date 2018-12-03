ST. ALBANS — A St. Albans man told police on Sunday that the pants he was wearing weren’t his – and neither was the methamphetamine in them.

According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Lake Street on Sunday at around 10:18 p.m. However, the driver ignored their efforts and continued to his residence, also on Lake Street.

Police followed, making contact with Ty Baker. Sr., 45, at his home.

Baker’s license was criminally suspended, according to police, and he was arrested. During the subsequent search of his person, officers located the methamphetamine in his pants, the SAPD reports.

“Baker stated the pants he was wearing were someone else’s, and that the drugs must have belonged to them,” SAPD Chief Gary Taylor said in a written statement.

Baker was processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Dec. 17 to answer charges of driving with a suspended license, third offense, and possession of methamphetamine.