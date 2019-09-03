ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. are searching for suspects in a stabbing at the LaQuinta Hotel this morning.

According to the SAPD, an 18-year-old man was stabbed outside the hotel at 2:10 a.m. He was taken to the Northwestern Medical Center, where he was stabilized and then transferred to UVM Medical Center where he is reportedly in critical condition.

The victim’s girlfriend, who was present during the incident, told police they were outside of the LaQuinta Hotel, in the parking lot when her boyfriend was approached by a black male and subsequently stabbed.

The girlfriend transported her boyfriend to NMC.

When officers arrived on scene at LaQuinta they learned two unknown black males rented a room just prior to the incident. Officers later learned one of the males is from the Springfield, Mass. area and his associate’s identity is unknown at this time.

Employees at the LaQuinta Hotel advised they heard arguing coming from outside then saw two vehicles leaving traveling north on Vermont Route 104.

Police believe that this is an isolated incident and that the victim and offender know each other.