ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept.(SAPD) has charged a local man with grossly negligent operation for running a red light and driving his vehicle head-on into another car at the intersection of Routes 104 and 36 in St. Albans on Monday afternoon.

According to the SAPD, Samuel Carlson, of Williston, was stopped at the intersection when a car driven by Bruce G. Hill, of Georgia, slammed head-on into his.

The force of the crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in ditch on the south side of Fairfield Street.

A witness told police he had been behind Hill for several miles and had observed Hill operating at inconsistent speeds prior to driving through a red light and hitting Carlson’s car.

Prior to the crash, Vermont State Police had issued a Be On the Lookout (BOL) alert for Hill’s vehicle after a passerby had noticed Hill stopped at an intersection for an extended period of time. The passerby approached Hill who reportedly made a statement that he was “going for his last ride,” the SAPD reported this morning.

Hill was transported to Northwestern Medical Center, treated and released. Carlson told police he, too, sought medical attention and was treated then released.

Hill is the father of Bruce L. Hill who died on Sept. 12 in an incident on Diamond Street. The younger Hill was buried on Tuesday.

Hill senior was to have been arraigned today in Franklin County Superior Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Messenger will have full coverage of the arraignment in this weekend’s paper.