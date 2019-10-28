Malletts Bay Congregational Church, UCC will be hosting a pair of conversations about some of the more difficult medical questions that people may have to face in their lifetime.
The first forum will be hosted by Herb Downing and Christine Downing, attorney and nurse, respectively, and Pastor Sally May will facilitate the discussion with regard to the legal, medical and spiritual aspects of completing Advance Directives and end of life memorial planning. A light lunch will be provided. That event will take place on Sunday, November 3 at 11 a.m.
Two weeks later, the Malletts Bay Congregational Church, UCC will then host a forum for learning and discussion about organ & tissue donation facilitated by Jennifer DeMaroney, Transplant Coordinator, UVM Medical Center. A light lunch will once again be provided. The date for the donation discussion will be November 17 at 11 a.m.
All are welcome to these free, and informative, discussions.