MVU earned a 5-4 win over Essex at Essex on Tuesday, the second in three day's time. MVU scored three times in the first inning, thanks to three walks and hits by Alexandra Brouillette and Madison Conley
Essex got one run back on a base hit, but the Lady Thunderbirds would add a run in the 4th as Madison Conley led off the inning with an infield single. Conley would score on a sacrifice fly by Madison Gagne.
Essex tied the game in the 5th inning. With one out and runners in scoring position Molly Gagne replaced Alex Brouillette and got the next two batters to end the threat. In the bottom of the 6th, Essex loaded the bases with two outs and Brouillette came back in to replace Gagne and induced an infield fly to Emily Graham to end the inning.
In the top of the 7th, Natalee Harvey's base hit scored Guyette. In the home half of the 7th, Madison Gagne made a sliding catch just inside the left field line to take an extra base hit away from Essex.
"We received lots of contributions from different players, and that's very important as we look ahead to preparing for the upcoming VPA tournament in June. Along with Madison Gagne's 7th inning catch in left, we got other strong performances from Riley Fadden-Duprey at third and Rhianna Sweeney behind the plate; the pitching performances from Alex and Molly Gagne were about as good as you can ask for against a quality opponent such as Essex," said MVU coach Jay Hartman.
MVU pitchers: MVU- Alex Brouillette (winner), Molly Gagne (5th), Alex (6th). Combined they gave up 4-runs (3 earned), 6-hits, 5-BB, 6-K's
batting leaders: Madison Conley had three hits, while Alex Brouillette, Rhianna Sweeney, and Natalee Harvey each had one.
Enosburg powers past Mt. Abe; Dylan Pattee and Justus Orton homer
Mount Abe's first batter reached base on a sharply hit, line-drive, but Enosburg catcher Shea Howrigan set the tone for the afternoon, throwing out the overconfident Eagle as he attempted to steal second.
Enosburg's Dylan Pattee led off the second inning with a solo home run to centerfield, giving the Hornets a 1-0 lead, and Brandon Parent kept the Eagles off the board until the fourth inning when Mount Abe tied the game at one apiece.
Justice Orton led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a monster solo home run to left field, regaining the Hornets' 2-1. Crisp defense, highlighted by two great picks by Hornet first baseman Joey Penell helped preserve the Hornets' one-run lead through five innings.
Brandon Parent drove in the Hornets' third run of the game with a double to right field, making it 3-1 Enosburg.
The Hornets opened things up in the fifth inning; after Orton was intentionally walked to load the bases, Dylan Pattee followed up with a two-run single making it 5-1. The Hornets tacked on one run in this sixth inning, cruising to a 6-1 victory.
"It's a good time to start playing some good baseball with playoffs right around the corner."
Brandon Parent went the distance for Enosburg, allowing 4 hits and striking out 4.
Hornets fall to Eagles; Enosburg softball honors the flag
Most of the crowd had dispersed as Enosburg head coach Randall Wells and players Zoe McGee and Elizabeth Demag walked to the outfield of the Hornets' softball field.
"I've had this flag for 15 years. I bring it to the park every home game, and we put it up. After the game, two ladies go out and get the flag, bring it in, and fold it. It's just a little something we do to honor the flag," said Wells.
When it came to the game, Mount Abe got things going offensively, slamming a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the first.
Enosburg pitcher Dana Elkins received help from Destiny Benware, who had two beautiful catches for outs in left field in the top of the second.
Lexus Conger's solo home run got the Hornet dugout cheering in the bottom of the third. Sophie Burns reached base on a grounder and stole home for the tying run. Destiny Benware's hard-hit single drove in Zoe McGee for the go-ahead run.
McKenna Lovelette came to the plate, hitting a two-out, two-run double in the gap and giving Enosburg a 5-2 lead.
Elkins returned to the circle earning three quick outs in the top of the third, but the Eagles came out in the top of the fourth with a two-run, game-tying home run.
Lovelette returned to the plate, driving in two runs for Enosburg, but the Eagles knotted the game at 7 apiece in the top of the fifth, and plated the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth. Unable to answer, the Hornets took their first loss of the season by a score of 8-7.
"I told the girls a game like this is just fun softball. We gave up a couple of big hits, and we had a couple of big hits, and we just came up one short," said Wells.
Enosburg pitching: Dana Elkins threw a complete game for Enosburg, striking out 9 Eagles and walking 7.
