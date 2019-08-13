ST. ALBANS – Mable “Doris” Burns a lifelong resident of this area passed away, Monday August 12, 2019, at her home.

Born on December 3, 1927, at home at St. Albans Bay, she was the daughter of the late, Henry W. and Violet M. (Cleverly) Jones. Doris was 91 years old.

On June 11, 1983, she married Lewis J. Burns, who pre-deceased her on November 12, 1998.

Doris graduated from Bellows Free Academy and at the age of 53, received an Associates Degree in Human Services from Community College of Vermont. She retired in 1999, following 29 years as activities director at Redstone Villa Nursing Home.

She was a longtime member of the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church, belonged to Robert E. Glidden Post #758, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and AARP. Doris enjoyed listening to music, bowling and cooking.

Doris is survived by her loving children, Michael Edward Benway and his partner, Laurie Thompson of Milton and Linda Carol Mason of St. Albans; her grandchildren, Jeffrey and Michal Pellerin-Mason, Pamela Fontaine, Rhonda Mason, Lucien Benway and several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her 2 brothers, Roy Jones and Ernest Jones, 6 sisters, Ruth Young, Arrietta Demar, Irene Quintin, Phyliss Hutchinson, Edith Houston and Eunice Shanks and many many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was predeceased by her siblings, Mona Olson, Dorothy Hance, Henry Jones, Jr., Robert Wesley Jones, Allen Jones, James Ralph Jones, Henrietta Shappy, Roberta Scott and also her brothers-in-law, Dean Hutchinson, Robert Houston and Charles Scott.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20th at 11:00 AM at the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church, corner of Lake Road and Cherry Street, St. Albans Bay, with Pastor James Koo officiating. Interment will be at a later date in St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

To send Doris’ family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.