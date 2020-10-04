Lynn Roulston

FAIRFAX – Lynn (Evans) Roulston, formerly of Fairfax, passed away Thursday October 1, 2020 peacefully at the Saint Albans Health and Rehab Center with her daughter Tamara at her side. To honor her request, there will be a memorial gathering for Lynn at a later date.
For those who wish to help end world hunger, memorial contributions may be sent to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202 or by visiting their website at www.heifer.org
To view Lynn’s full obituary and share a personal condolence or message, with her family please visit Lynn’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com. Assisting the Roulston family is the staff of The Heald Funeral Home, 87 So. Main St., Saint Albans VT.