EAST FAIRFIELD – Lynda G. Westcom, age 72, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington.

She was born in St. Albans on November 1, 1946 to the late Howard and Doris (Kittell) Pelkey.

Lynda was a life-long resident of the area. During her work career she spent time at Verdell Village, IBM and General Electric. She loved playing cards games, Bingo, and working in her flower beds. Lynda’s favorite time of the year was Christmas, she loved decorating for the season and having family around for the holiday.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Westcom of East Fairfield; their children, Kim Goss and her husband Danny of Bakersfield, Kirt Westcom and his wife Billie Jean of East Fairfield, and Dawn Hale and her husband Greg of St. Albans; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Rodney Pelkey of St. Albans; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Lynda was predeceased by her brothers, Howard “Butch” Pelkey Jr., and Daniel Pelkey.

A graveside committal service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Egypt Cemetery, Egypt Rd., East Fairfield.

For those who wish, contributions in Lynda’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

