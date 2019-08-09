RICHFORD – Lyle Francis Hurtubise, age 95, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home, on the farm in Richford.

He was born in Richford on June 27, 1924, the son of the late August and Jessie (Donlon) Hurtubise.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Dora (Mayhew) Hurtubise of Richford; children, Cynthia Gilhooly and her husband Michael of Milton, Wayne Hurtubise and his wife Sandra of Richford, Mary Deuso and her husband Michael of Montgomery Center, Oliver Hurtubise and his wife Mona Khowassahof Iowa City, Iowa, and Hoyt Hurtubise and his wife Sara of Richford; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild due February 2020; brothers, Eugene Hurtubise of Oneonta, N.Y.; and sister, Joan Carrigan of Barre. Besides his parents, Lyle was predeceased by his sister, Jeannette Malo; and brothers, Donlon, and Wilbur Hurtubise.

Lyle was a lifelong resident of Richford, graduating from Richford High School in 1943. After graduation he joined the Army, and participated in the invasion of Normandy, landing on Utah Beach, June 6, 1944, D-Day H hour. He also participated in the 25th and 50th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France; He was proud to tell everyone he shook hands with President Bill Clinton at the 50th anniversary of D-Day.

On February 15, 1950, he married the love of his life, Dora Hurtubise. He was the proud owner and operator of L.F. Hurtubise & Sons Dairy Farm and Sugaring Operation since 1946. Lyle was a member of the American Legion Post #12 for 73 years. He served on the selectboard for the town of Richford for 13 years and served on the ASCS (Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service) for 30 years. He was awarded the Green Pasture Award for Dairy Farms in New England. He was an active parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church.

He had a love for the land and enjoyed going for long walks on his farms. In early spring, we were convinced that sap ran through his veins. Lyle instilled in his family the importance of treating others with kindness and having a good work ethic, a trait he admired in others. He had a strong faith in God, which carried forward into his family life, always saying Grace for family celebrations, which we all cherish. When he was not working, he was traveling the world and sharing memorable moments with Dora. He truly enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On the 60th anniversary of D-Day, Lyle recalling what his war experiences had meant to him said, “I like to do a little take-off of that song, ‘This Land is Your Land’, I like to add, ‘Let us keep it productive, let us keep it fertile, and above all, let us keep it FREE.’”

Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, Main St., Richford. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Lyle’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency- Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 and/or Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 26-2, C/O Michael Longe, 14 Clifford Drive, Unit 102, Milton, VT 05468.

