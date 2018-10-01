EAST RYEGATE – Lucille A. Dinsmore, age 82, passed away Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at the VNA Respite House in Colchester.

She was born March 9, 1936 in Ellenburg, N.Y. to the late Lorn and Minnie (Furness) Bertrand.

Lucille enjoyed her time spent in the garden planting flowers. She was an incredible singer, with her soft beautiful voice singing classic country music to her family and friends. She could play an assortment of musical instruments but enjoyed the guitar the most. Lucille’s greatest joy was the time she was able to spend with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Garrett Dinsmore and Conn Dinsmore of East Ryegate, Jack Dinsmore and his wife Cheryl of East Berkshire, Kelly Dinsmore of Richford , daughters, Kathleen Iverson and her husband Dale of Berkshire, and Peggy Dinsmore of Great Falls, Mont.; her brother, Carlton Bertrand and his wife Beverly of Highgate Springs; her sister, Ruth Danforth of Swanton; 10 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, Lucille was predeceased by her son, Brian Dinsmore; her grandson Thomas Pulst; her granddaughter, Erina Munch; her brothers Charles and Norman Bertrand; and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Lucille’s memory may be made to the UVM Cancer Center, The Courtyard Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, Vt. 05405.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com