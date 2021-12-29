FRANKLIN COUNTY — The New Year fast approaches, and whether it’s potty training or living life to the fullest, Vermonters are hopeful that 2022 will be an eventful -- and healthy -- year.
Jim Scouten said his New Year’s resolution was completed before the snow fell this year.
“That street has always needed something,” Scouten said of Kingman Street where his business, Tatro’s Gourmet Soup and Sandwich, is located. “There was no lighting. Now, we have trees and lights, just driving by at night, it's illuminated … The day the street reopened we saw a 15% increase in sales.”
In 2022, the Tatro family hopes to add outdoor seating to the restaurant for warm summer days, and their resolution is to keep their top-notch ingredients and sought-after lunch specials a community staple. Like many other businesses, Tatro’s had to weather the challenges of street construction plus the hardships of being a little restaurant during a big pandemic.
“We want some kind of normalcy again,” Scouten said. “But we’re Vermonters, and Vermonters know how to take charge. Once the pandemic hit, everyone did what they were told to do … Today has been one of the best days we’ve ever had.”
Owners Scouten and Kim Murphy aren’t the only ones scheming with high hopes for the future. Around Franklin County and throughout Vermont, the time of the New Year’s resolution had come once again. And while many have retired the tradition of writing them down, the dreaming of a clean slate and a new year never stopped.
New Year’s Resolutions
Rail City Market owner Ashley Cleare set a goal for herself in 2020: that she would reduce the amount of plastic packaging for the goods in her store on Main Street in St. Albans City.
But the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic threw a monkey wrench in things.
“We ended up going through more plastic bags to bag things up and cover things,” Cleare told the Messenger on Monday. “My motto has been to worry about the things you can control. Not the things you can’t.”
So the store owner’s New Year’s resolution for 2022 is the same as last year: reduce plastic and waste at Rail City Market.
Just last month, Cleare made good on that resolution by securing Strafford Dairy ice cream and dairy products for Rail City Market after being on the waiting list for a year. Strafford packages its milks and creams in glass bottles that are returnable to the store.
The reception of the more eco-friendly dairy, she said, has been unbelievable.
“I didn’t realize what a following they have,” Cleare said. “I’ve sold more of their milk than I’ve ever sold any other type of milk.”
Richford pharmacy technician Cara Anderson said she hopes to spend more time with family in the coming year while Anne Laroche, sales associate at Highgate Center’s O.C. McCuin & Sons, said she hopes to focus on her health and wellbeing.
Enosburg Falls’ Sarah Dudley, sales associate at Bates Farm and Garden Inc., said she has a few things on her list of new year errands: sending thank-you cards to the guests of her baby shower, working on replacing her roof, and maybe — if the stars align — potty training her daughter, Isla.
Hope for a miracle
Amy McGrath, sales associate at the Berkshire Jolley market, has a particular set of resolutions: she is praying for a safe return for her husband, Brian, from open heart surgery early next month. Her New Year’s resolution is to live life to the fullest.
“Love all that you can,” McGrath said. “Don’t take anybody for granted … Be positive. Be happy. Don’t be negative about life.”
When her husband was born, McGrath said a heart defect went undetected. Now, Brian McGrath will undergo open-heart surgery to repair his heart on Jan. 4. in Boston.
“I’m scared,” McGrath said.
A new lease on life
Susan Mayo is hoping to sell her store. The Franklin General Store stocks everything from groceries to lottery tickets and venison sausage in its coolers. Mayo’s new year’s resolution is to finally sell the place and give the Franklin staple a new beginning.
“It’s getting ready for the sale,” Mayo said. “My goal is to be retired this year.”
Twenty-years as owner of the store has stocked some major memories, Mayo said. But she’s ready to hand the reins over to someone new, and hopes the new year will bring the new drivers of the Franklin store success and prosperity.
“It will stay the Franklin General Store,” Mayo said.
Embracing a new home
Many embraced change and launched into a new home, hobby or town in the thick of COVID-19 but are now settling into their communities. Small-town life has been a draw for many, and including Carrie Vanselette, a new resident of Bakersfield.
Her goal is to save money this year after purchasing land in Bakersfield and making her new home her own. Richford resident Hilary Stowe hopes to follow in stride, and is looking to buy her new home soon.
Her children Bryella Elwood (age 8) and Bryant Elwood (age 4) have other plans in their minds.
“I want to plant the garden,” Bryant said.
“I want to go to Jay Peak water park,” Bryella said. “I like the slides.”
