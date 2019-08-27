ST. ALBANS – Mr. Louis Joseph Gagner, age 58, a lifelong resident of St. Albans, passed away August 21, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center. He was born in St. Albans, October 25, 1960, son of the late Clovis Gagner, Sr. and Beverly Ann (Hemingway) Gagner.

Louis for many years worked as a cook for many local restaurants. He enjoyed wrestling, cooking, drawing and painting, and his feline companion Miss Kitty.

Louis is survived by his daughter Faith Flowers of Watertown, N.Y., three grandchildren, his siblings, Cindy St. Francis and her husband Daniel, Rosemarie Miller, Clara Sochia, Pamela Conger and her companion Bruce Suhaka, all of St. Albans, Dawn Stell and her companion Roger Elwood of Sheldon, a special friend Ann St. Francis of Swanton, and a sister-in-law Tina Lang of St. Albans.

The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Albans Health and Rehab, for the love and care they gave to Louis during his stay with them.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at a date to be determined in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.