HIGHGATE – Louis “Buck” W. Greenia, age 79, passed away Monday morning July 1, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, with his loving family at his side.

Born in Highgate Center on April 24, 1940 to the late Louis Sr. & Florence (Minkler) Greenia. Buck married his late wife, Shirley C. (Benway) Greenia on August 20, 1960.

Buck was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who adored his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing the guitar, fishing, hunting and playing cards with friends.

He worked for A.G. Anderson in Swanton for over 28 years before having to retire in the early 1980’s.

He is survived by his five children, Cindy (David) Lumbra of Fairfax, Matthew (Dee) Greenia of Franklin, Louis (Tammy) Greenia of Highgate, Bonnie (Ronald) Messier of Highgate, and Sherry Greenia of Burlington; 13 grandchildren, Katherine (Ryan), Dallas (Jasmyn), Dylan, David II & Kayleigh, Joshua (Hannah), Paige, Patrick, Justin, Nathan, Leo (Crystal), Bobbi Jo, and Billie Jo; his brother, Harold Greenia of Swanton; many siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews in Vermont and Canada.

He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Shirley on July 1, 2017; his four-month-old son, Rocky Allen on September 26, 1962; his parents, Louis Sr. & Florence Greenia; brothers, Mark Sr., Douglass, Merrill & Leon Greenia; sisters, Margaret Bockus, Joanne Mitchell, Beverly Delisle & Doris Cotnoir; and a special sister-in-law, Florence (Benway) Tedford Greenia.

Buck’s family would like to thank everyone at the McClure Miller Respite House for all of the kind, loving care that they showed Dad while he was there.

There will be no public services. A memorial luncheon may be held at a later date.

For those who wish, contributions in Louis’s memory can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.

