ST. ALBANS – Louis A. Patterson, age 63, was called home to his Father in heaven on September 9, 2019.

He was born in St. Albans on September 29, 1955 to Shirley (Zweeres) Patterson and the late Clifford Patterson.

Louie was a member of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi of the St. Francis tribe. He was the owner of Lou’s Hoof Trimming Company. He enjoyed his job like it was a hobby and loved the cows. Louie also enjoyed tinkering with small engines and was an amateur wrestler in high school.

He is survived by his wife, June Patterson; his mother, Shirley Patterson; his two sons, Louis Patterson II and his wife Beth, and Jason Patterson and his wife Heather; daughter, Gerri Patterson; step-son, James Laurie and his partner Kate; foster daughter, Bobbijean; grandchildren, Andrew, Brian, Kaleb, Adelle, Louis III, Aubree, Skyler, Izabelle and Brittany; great grandchild, Dylan; special nephew, Kolton; siblings, Clifford Patterson, Debbie Bluto, Alford Patterson, Delia Martin and her husband Eddie, Bobby Patterson and Ricky Patterson; and several nieces and nephews. Louie was predeceased by his father, Clifford Patterson; sister, Becky Patterson; and mother-in-law, Catherine Comstock.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1–5 p.m. at the American Legion, 3650 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446.

For those who wish, contributions in Louie’s memory can be made to the Hope Lodge, American Cancer Society, 237 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401.

