Kim Newton, accounts payable at the Colchester School District Central Office, will retire this summer after working 27 years with the district.
She started out at Malletts Bay School doing its purchasing and paying invoices part-time while also working at an office in the high school for a state-run health resources library. Newton later filled in working with students at the computer lab briefly, and at the Administrative Office during some full time employees’ maternity leaves, before landing her own admin job.
Newton did human resources work for seven years and then went into the accounts payable field in the same office when she wanted a little bit of a new challenge with new people. One of the biggest challenges she saw was a big software conversion they did a couple years back.
“I always kind of have been an in the background type of person,” Newton said. “I don't have a giant personality. I'm a worker, worker bee, and I feel like a lot of people respect me for the work I've done and vice versa. I feel like I've always been there and helped the people that I work with too.”
She said what she’ll miss the most is interacting with people in the office, the administrative assistants and the bookkeeper in the high school.
“That's always kind of nice getting to know new people that are coming into the district that way. And I'm kind of their go-to person,” she said. “Everything kind of flows to the Administrative Office in the end, you know, like we pay all the bills and, and all of that so I've kind of been there and seen it all.”
Another challenge she experienced were the strikes that took place in the HR department in the early 2000s, when the district wasn’t renewing teachers contracts because it wasn’t sure it was going to have a budget.
“There were some challenges along the way,” she said. “But overall, it's been a decent job and a secure job [...] you know, my kids went to school at Colchester, hence the reason why I had been working for the schools to begin with, so I could be with them.”
Newton’s kids weren’t the only members of her family to have gone through the Colchester school system. Newton has been a part of the Colchester community for much of her life, as she herself was actually part of the very first graduating class at Colchester High School.
“My husband's from Burlington so we decided to stay around here and we actually ended up buying my parents house in Colchester, which we don't still live in, but I had probably a good sense of community here, and family,” she said. “It just seemed to work.”
Over the years, Newton also worked with the Colchester athletic boosters as a parent volunteer, and got to know a handful of teachers and other parents in the district.
She said for a while the Central Office was right next to the high school, so they were able to sometimes see the kids playing soccer or the band practicing out front, which also at that time made her feel more a part of the school district community.
For the last 17 years, Newton has never taken more than 10 days off consecutively, as she’s been cutting checks every other Wednesday without fail for almost two decades.
“I feel really grateful that I was able to support the school and I felt like I've been a really committed employee for all these years,” she said. “Because I had a lot of pride in what I did and I think that I was very trustworthy.”
Although she’s grateful for the job that she’s held and the work she’s been able to contribute, Newton is thrilled to be able to have some more substantial time to relax and unwind. Her parents are getting older so she’s mostly looking forward to spending time with them, as well as with her children and grandkids, and hopes some travel plans might fall into place in the future.
She’s also eager to rejoin the gym and get back into intentional exercise, as well as to doing some reading, gardening and helping her kids with house projects, not to mention the work she’s been doing on her own fixer-upper that she and her husband bought last year.
Newton is relieved to no longer have to worry about “trying to fit life in,” but reflecting on the end of this era in her life has been bittersweet.
“A few of my co-workers have definitely been there for me, to make sure I tried to take care of myself. I'll miss that camaraderie. It's kind of scary to think about it. I'm trying not to,” she said. “I know it's the right thing to do right now. Life’s too short. I’m sure I’m going to be busy.”
