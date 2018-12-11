SWANTON — The rumors are true. Scott Martell has sold out.

“I have gone electric,” Martell confirmed.

Martell, with his characteristic knit cap and acoustic guitar, is a fixture in Swanton’s art scene. He typically performs his yearning solo compositions at places like the My-T-Fine restaurant, or the Traveled Cup in St. Albans, where Martell plans to carry his electric guitar this coming weekend.

But as a member of the Swanton Arts Council (SAC), Martell has become “a little bit of a dabbler,” in his own words, experimenting with paint, junk journaling, even acting as the first murder victim in the SAC’s short film Swanee III: Feathers of Fury.

It started just over 20 months ago with hard-fought sobriety.

“Ever since I chose that path, my whole life has just turned upside down — for the better,” Martell said.

Martell turned to his guitar like a compass.

“It seemed like almost from the beginning of sobriety that I was… playing my guitar,” he said.

Martell’s uncle suddenly died two weeks into Martell’s sobriety. His family decided to hold a celebration of life at a bar the uncle had owned in Jeffersonville.

It was there, Martell said, “I found myself publicly singing, sober, in front of seventy, eighty people.”

Martell’s guitar was nearly 20 years old at the time. But in those 20 years, Martell said, “on one hand, I can tell you any time I did any public performing.

