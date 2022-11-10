Both my sons are veterans and so is my beautiful daughter-in-law. They all reside in Franklin County now, but before that my oldest, Jake Johnson, was a tanker stationed in Fort Irwin, CA, where he met his wife Kelly (Batistta) Johnson who was a tank mechanic.
My youngest son, Joshua Johnson, was a paratrooper who was stationed at Fort Bragg and was deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I am so proud of my kids and all that they have done for our country!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.