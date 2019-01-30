ST. ALBANS- Huddled in the corner of the Traveled Cup, buried under a pile of papers, sat the Vice President of Med Associates Inc., Valdemar Garibay. A passerby would assume the busy business owner was prepping a document for the research and development company which designs products for behavioral phycology and other medical research fields.

Instead, Garibay is hard at work designing what will soon be one of St. Albans’ biggest new youth attraction – a 10,000 square foot playground intended to be fun for kids with a range of abilities.

Garibay and his wife, Bridget, have had their minds set on building a community playground for years. In 2015, the executives of Med Associates almost brought that dream to life in the Florida community they were living in at the time, but the idea was put on hold as the city had plans of their own for a park. Despite the setback, the Garibay’s vision never dimmed.

As parents of four young children, they knew how important it was to have a place to bring the kids to burn off some extra steam. When they moved back to St. Albans a few years ago, Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center was a popular place for the family.

“I would take my young sons to the park to kick the ball around, or walk around the Rotary path,” Garibay said. That’s when he noticed an old run-down wooden fitness set just off the paved walking path. He decided to contact Dave Kimmel, director of Collins Perley, to see how he could help.

Originally, the plan was just to upgrade the current workout equipment, Garibay says. His vision was a project estimated at no more than $5,000. But when Kimmel mentioned the need for a playground, the lights went on.

