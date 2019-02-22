Fairfield Center School fifth graders Lucy Jerose, left, and Lexie Lemieux, right, study quietly in the hallway.

FAIRFIELD – Much of the conversation about Act 46, Vermont’s statewide school consolidation law, concerns fears of a small, rural school being lost in a merged district where the board may be made up primarily of residents from larger towns.

In these smaller towns, a school might be a cornerstone of the community, a place where multiple generations of a family came up or the draw for a new family looking to settle. It can both be the economic driver and the center of a small town’s identity.

The possibility of ceding control of that school to a wider district centered in another town, some argue, puts that cornerstone at risk.

In Franklin County, such a merger took place. As a part of a larger series on the impact of the county’s largest school consolidation, the Messenger visited Fairfield Center School, the smallest school from the smallest town of the county’s largest consolidated district.

At 250 students, Fairfield Center School is the smallest in the Maple Run district. The school teaches students from Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten to eighth grade, afterward sending its students on to Maple Run’s high school, Bellows Free Academy (BFA) – St. Albans.

According to the school’s principal, Dr. Sean O’Dell, the merger has been only beneficial for the smaller school. “It puts us in a place to bring us up to speed,” said O’Dell.

The Fairfield school had historically been pressed against a steadily rising tax rate caused by rising high school tuition, increased health insurance costs special education, services and a slow, gradual decline in students that increased costs per pupil, the primary determinant of tax rates.

The Franklin Central Supervisory Union (FCSU)’s Act 46 Study Committee Report projected Fairfield’s tax rate to continue its steady rise. While the tax rate might still increase under Maple Run, those rates still remain below the projected increases had Fairfield remained on its own.

FCSU is the supervisory union that would ultimately become Maple Run.

Those tax increases translated to difficulty in passing budgets. In 2014, for example, it took three tries to pass a school budget, when $100,000 – a bus to BFA-St. Albans and a special education position – were cut from the budget and only saved the town a cent on its tax rate.

Among the cuts made to try and contain tax increases were library hours, a foreign language teacher and a math specialist.

A full-time math interventionist was one of the first positions added to Fairfield after the merger. The school has also been able to share a Spanish teach with BFA and a librarian with St. Albans City school.

Extra computer owned by city school before the merger are now being used by Fairfield students.

There have also been improvements to the building.

The school has upgraded its phone lines and extended its intercom system to the nearby Common School, an older building rented from the Town of Fairfield to house its arts and music classes.

A security door can now firmly lock down a wing of the elementary school during emergencies or at night, when people might be attending events in the gym.

A comprehensive identification system meets visitors in the front office, requiring a scan from the visitor’s state ID and a photo when signing in.

There are even new bathrooms.

“I feel like we would still be where we were… with phones that didn’t work,” O’Dell said. “We’d still be stuck with outdated computers. We’d be in real trouble with a student who couldn’t get into the Common School.

“A lot of these things would’ve been hard on Fairfield.”

