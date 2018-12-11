WEST CHAZY, N.Y.- Lionel Ferne Bilodeau, 88, of West Chazy, N.Y., joined his parents, brothers, and sisters in the presence of the his Heavenly Father, Dec. 5, 2018, at CVPH Medical Center, Plattsburgh, N.Y. Born Feb. 7, 1930 in Franklin, Vt, he was the first boy and fourth child of Victor Bilodeau and Yvonne Gagne’s sixteen children. Lionel at the age of ten left school to operate, along with his brothers, the family dairy farm. While his father worked as a milk and ice block hauler. He enlisted and served his country during the Korean War, and continued with the Vermont National Guard, 131st Engineering Division for a total of 23 years. Lionel worked many years as a farmer but the majority of his life as a auto body repairman, repairing and painting cars and heavy equipment.

Lionel was a true living legend, known to everyone as gentle and kind, and always willing to help anyone who needed it. He was quick to give an humorous answer to every question. A great father, he loved time with his family, picnicking at the beach, camping in the summers, hunting in the fall, and ice fishing in the winter. From his Gagne parentage Lionel developed a passion for strumming guitar. Other hobbies included photography, and videography.

Lionel is survived by his sisters, Louise Smith of Lunenburg, Vt., and Alise Estell and her husband Roger of Somers, Conn. Survived also by his children Lonny Bilodeau and wife Gina of West Chazy, N.Y.; Lisa Draper and husband Bruce of Hudson, Fla.; and Gary Bilodeau and wife Amanda of Swanton, Vt. And nine grandchildren Israel Bilodeau, Sally Bilodeau, Emily Bilodeau, Elena Bilodeau, Bradlee Cleveland, Joseph Draper, Gary Bilodeau, Frank Bilodeau, and Eli Bilodeau. And three great grandchildren Devin Gilbert, Aiden Bilodeau, and Gracelyn Bilodeau.

Lionel is predeceased by his parents Victor Bilodeau and Yvonne Gagne. And by his sisters Doris, Rachel, Anita, Giselle, Pauline, Therese, and Rita. And predeceased by his brothers, Germain, John, Norman, Andre, Donald, and Reginald.

A memorial service will be held at St. Louis Cemetery, Highgate, Vt., at a future date to be determined.