HIGHGATE – Though we will miss him greatly, we rejoice in Lionel Ferne Bilodeau’s (February 7, 1930 – December 5, 2018) triumphant return to his Heavenly Father. Join us for a funeral Mass and luncheon on June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. as we celebrate Lionel’s life and the blessed promise of eternal life through Christ. St. Louis’s Church, 222 Lamkin St., Highgate Center, VT.