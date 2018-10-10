ST. ALBANS BAY – Linda McCarthy Murray passed away Oct. 1, 2018, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington Vt. Linda was born Jan. 21, 1943, in Yakama Washington to the late Leland and Ruth Dayment. She was preceded in death by her husbands, William (Jim) McCarthy and John B. Murray.

Linda attended St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Washington State where she received her RN degree.

Linda moved to Vermont in 1970. She worked for Kerbs Memorial Hospital, now NWMC for her entire career.

She leaves to mourn her Children: Kim (McCarthy)Bailey husband David and children Carson and Sydney, Christopher McCarthy and children Alivia and Isaac, John McCarthy and son Bannon, Kara McCarthy Bond and children Amelia, Elliot and Lily.

Step Children: Debbie and husband David Provost and children, Michael Murray, Marcy and husband David Whittle and children, Steve and wife Laura Murray and children.

Her brother Don and wife Yin Dayment and children, Sister in law Patricia husband Alan and children, Sister in law Charlotte husband Will Gray and children, Brother in law Michael Wickwire and children and many other nieces and nephews and loved ones.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake St, St. Albans.

Considering that Linda’s Family is scattered throughout this county, there will be another Celebration of Linda’s Life next summer in St. Albans. Everyone is welcome, and we hope her family and friends will join us at that time.

To send Linda’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.