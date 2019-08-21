SWANTON – On Sunday August 18, 2019, Linda Jean Jones, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 74, with her loving family by her side.

Linda was born April 8, 1945, in Blossburg, PA, to Kenneth and Gertrude House. She and her husband of 52 years, James (Jim) Jones, raised their two sons, Kenneth (Ken) Short and Tod Jones in Blossburg. For many years they enjoyed owning and operating the Brick restaurant in town. This gave Linda the opportunity to put her passion for cooking and baking to work for the entire town. Her family can attest that there is no one that can cook quite like her. She was famous for her peanut butter pie! Linda’s greatest joy was feeding her family.

Linda was also a hairdresser and bus driver throughout their many years in Blossburg. She was and is well loved by many community members there.

In later years, after Jim’s retirement from Dresser Rand, she and Jim moved to Vermont to be closer to their two sons and their families. They enjoyed so much together. Linda had a love of gambling! In recent years she and Jim enjoyed taking day trips to the Casino. They even celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary there with their family. On any given evening you could find the two of them at the local store playing scratch-off tickets and then heading to sit on their front porch.

Linda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Gertrude and Kenneth House; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sophie and Frank Vicki; her granddaughter, Chloe Cecile Jones and her brother-in-law, Donald Trowbridge.

Linda is survived by her loving husband and her prince charming, Jim Jones; her two sons and their wives, Kenneth and Deborah Short and Tod and Deana Jones; her grandchildren, Tori and Erik Short and Drew (DJ) Jones; her brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Janice House, her sister, Brenda Trowbridge; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joanne and Guy Lunsford and several loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 19, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the Blossburg Fire Department Banquet Hall, 324 Main St, Blossburg, Pa., 16912.

For those who wish, contributions in Linda’s memory can be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans, VT 05478 or the Animal Care Sanctuary, 11765 US-6, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com